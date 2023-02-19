Sumits's run ends in semis

CHENNAI: Sumit Nagal’s inspiring run at the Chennai Open Challenger singles competition ended in the semi-final stage on Saturday as he suffered a straight-set defeat to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here.

On Centre Court, the 25-year-old Sumit, who came through qualifying and was the last Indian alive in the singles main draw, went down in the penultimate hurdle after a 4-6, 2-6 loss to America’s Moreno in one hour and 39 minutes. In the title decider on Sunday, Moreno will face Max Purcell from Australia, who defeated his compatriot Dane Sweeny 6-4, 7-6(3) in the other semi-final that lasted two hours and two minutes.

The World No.219 Moreno got off to a positive start, saving two break points in the first game and then breaking World No.506 Sumit’s serve in the second. The Indian broke back in the fifth game to be behind 2-3, only for the American to open up a two-game cushion – at 4-2 – with another break in the sixth game.

While Sumit stayed in the hunt with a break of his own in the ninth game, Moreno wrapped up the opener 6-4 with his third break – a crucial one – in the 10th game. The second set that finished 6-2 in favour of the American was more straightforward, with the 25-year-old Moreno sealing a spot in the final with breaks in the fourth and eighth game.

Speaking to the media after the end of the last-four match, Moreno said that he had to overcome a tough opponent and the Chennai weather to progress.

“It was very hot and humid. Obviously, he (Sumit) is from here (India), so he knows how to play in these conditions. Statistically, his style of play is very similar to mine. It was about who could impose their style better. I think that I played good in the important moments. He is a very dangerous guy; he has a lot of power. I am just happy that I was able to get through that one (match),” Moreno told reporters.

“He was able to dictate the play at times. But, I think that I defended very well; that was important for me. That allowed me to get rid of the pressure which he was putting on me,” added the New York-born Moreno.

In the all-Australian semi-final clash, Dane gave Max a run for his money before going down fighting in two sets. After bagging a vital break in the seventh game of the first set, Max edged out Dane in the second tie-breaker to emerge triumphant. The singles final between Moreno and Max will begin at 3 pm on Sunday and the entry for spectators is free.

RESULTS:

Singles: Semi-finals: Nicolas Moreno De Alboran bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2; Max Purcell bt Dane Sweeny 6-4, 7-6(3)