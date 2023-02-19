Mohun Bagan seals play-off spot

KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan became the fifth team to qualify for the Indian Super League 2022-23 play-offs with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan and Kerala have secured the same number of points – 31 from 19 matches each – but are placed third and fifth respectively. One among Odisha FC and FC Goa will take up the sixth and final qualification spot.

The Mariners trailed after Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring, but a Carl McHugh brace, with goals either side of a Blasters sending off, completed the turnaround.