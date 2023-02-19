Mohun Bagan seals play-off spot

Sports

Mohun Bagan and Kerala have secured the same number of points – 31 from 19 matches each – but are placed third and fifth respectively.
Action between Kerala Blasters (yellow) and ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter/@IndSuperLeague
Dt Next Bureau

KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan became the fifth team to qualify for the Indian Super League 2022-23 play-offs with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

The Mariners trailed after Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring, but a Carl McHugh brace, with goals either side of a Blasters sending off, completed the turnaround.

