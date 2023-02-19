‘Market will determine success of T20 leagues’

NEW DELHI: The proliferation of T20 leagues has certainly brought in a new set of audience but how many will last in the long run will be determined by market demands, feels ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.

The growth of franchise T20 leagues has left the cricket world divided as a more lucrative pay packet is luring a lot of top talent towards the shortest version. But the counter-argument is that of overkill.

“Well, I feel T20 leagues are adding a new dimension to the game. The balance of the game is changing between traditional formats of the game and T20 leagues,” Allardice said.

“Some of the leagues are very successful, the BCCI runs a very successful IPL in India and some other countries run some successful leagues as well. The market will determine whether all of them will be successful in time. But in most countries T20 leagues are successful in getting more fans to experience elite cricket,” Allardice said.

Allardice also feels that one needs to accept that the cricketing landscape has changed like never before.