Loving Prime Volleyball and life in India, says Blitz’s Renato

CHENNAI: Chennai Blitz’s opposite hitter Renato Mendes recently said that he is enjoying life in India and loving being part of the ongoing second edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

Brazilian Renato is one of the two overseas recruits in the Chennai squad and is the country since the beginning of the team’s pre-season camp in mid-January.

“My experience in India has been incredible. I love the people. The food in this country… I believe that this country is very different. This place is very, very important because it is different. I do not feel bad to come here, I like it,” the 27-year-old Renato, appearing in his debut season in Prime Volleyball, told DT Next in a virtual interaction.

“I am feeling good. I like playing with my [Blitz] teammates. It has been a wonderful experience. I would love to come back to India in the future,” added Renato, who has also plied his trade in Spain and Saudi Arabia besides homeland Brazil.

High praise for coach Ruben

Even at a time when Chennai is struggling for form – the team has just one win in four matches – Renato was effusive in his praise for Argentine head coach Ruben Wolochin. “I love Ruben. He is a special person. He wants the best for the players. Whenever I need help, I ask him. He is always there for me,” said Renato.

How he picked up the sport

Renato revealed that he took to the sport only when he was about 20 years old. “Brazil national team setter Bruno Rezende is very famous in my place (Rio de Janeiro). I was curious about volleyball and thought ‘may be, I should start playing’. I began to play about seven years ago,” Renato added.