Arsenal beats Villa 4-2 in thriller, thanks to two late goals

BIRMINGHAM: Arsenal reinvigorated its push for a first Premier League title in two decades with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, thanks to two late goals.

With a high-quality match going into second half added time at 2-2, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho saw a looping shot come off the bar and bounce off the head of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a cruel own goal. Minutes later, with the final whistle about to go and Villa piling forward – Martinez included – Arsenal put the contest to bed.

Substitute winger Gabriel Martinelli stroked into an empty net for the visitor’s fourth goal in front of its delirious fans. The victory was Arsenal’s first win in four Premier League games and followed a dispiriting midweek loss at home to title rival Manchester City.

RESULTS: Aston Villa 2 (O Watkins 5, P Coutinho 31) lost to Arsenal 4 (B Saka 16, O Zinchenko 61, E Martinez 90(OG), G Martinelli 90); Nottingham Forest 1 (C Wood 84) drew with Manchester City 1 (Bernardo 41); Chelsea 0 lost to Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 45)