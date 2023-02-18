IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to clash with Gujarat Titans in opener

The IPL is set to begin five days after the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League on March 26, and the opening weekend will have all ten teams in action: after Titans plays CSK on Friday, Punjab Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali, and Lucknow Super Giants plays

Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Saturday (April 1); and Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore plays Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 2).

The schedule for the four playoff matches has not been announced yet, apart from Ahmedabad being identified as the venue for the title clash. The two most successful teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai and Super Kings, will meet twice, on April 8 and May 6, with the second of those fixtures the 1,000th IPL match since its inception in 2008. Super Kings, meanwhile, would be returning to its original home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.