Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Australia lead India by 62 runs

Shreyas Iyer completed a stellar catch as Usman Khawaja (6) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja (1/23).
Team Australia
Team AustraliaTwitter/@ICC
PTI

NEW DELHI: Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday.

The visitors were on 61 for one when stumps were called. Earlier, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 for a one-run lead.

Shreyas Iyer completed a stellar catch as Usman Khawaja (6) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja (1/23).

Brief Scores: Australia: 263 all out and 61 for 1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23) India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Australia
India vs Australia
2nd Test
india vs australia test
IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in