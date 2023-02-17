This OTT platform to stream IPL 2023 matches free

The tournament begins five days after the inaugural Women's Premier League season concludes on March 26 and will feature 70 matches beginning from March 31 to May 21, spanning 12 cities.

IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games.