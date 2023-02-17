Adeyemi’s solo goal helps Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday, courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s superb solo goal.
In the 63rd minute, Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted the ball home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.
Adeyemi picked up a clearance from a Chelsea corner and raced half the length of the pitch before beating Enzo Fernandez in the sprint and rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to score.
RESULTS:
Round-of-16: First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1 (K Adeyemi 63) bt Chelsea 0; Club Brugge 0 lost to Benfica 2 (J Mario 51(P), D Neres 88); Paris Saint Germain 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (K Coman 53); AC Milan 1 (B Diaz 7) bt Tottenham Hotspur 0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android