Adeyemi’s solo goal helps Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday, courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s superb solo goal.

In the 63rd minute, Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted the ball home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.

Adeyemi picked up a clearance from a Chelsea corner and raced half the length of the pitch before beating Enzo Fernandez in the sprint and rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to score.