Legends Borg, Amritraj deliver coaching masterclass

CHENNAI: The 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg and the legendary Vijay Amritraj delivered a coaching masterclass to up-and-coming players on the sidelines of the Chennai Open Challenger here on Wednesday.

A hand-picked group of youngsters enjoyed their day of days on one of the outside courts at the SDAT Tennis Stadium as Borg and Amritraj spent around an hour to mentor them.

While addressing the gathering at the end of the coaching clinic, Amritraj, the current president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, said: “There is no shortcut. You have to play hours and hours and hours of tennis. Do not waste a court. I hate to see a court empty between 9 am and 4:30 pm, because it is too hot [in Chennai]. Do not throw in the towel at any point and keep fighting always.”