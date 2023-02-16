1st Test: Brook, Anderson help England take control against NZ

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: England grabbed the initiative on the first day of the first Test thanks to breezy knocks by Harry Brook and Ben Duckett backed up by three quick wickets by their pacers at the Bay Oval here on Thursday.

Brook struck 89 off 81 balls while Ben Duckett hammered 84 from 68 deliveries as England scored at a fast clip to declare their innings at 325/9 in 58.2 overs.

Following that, Jimmy Anderson claimed two wickets while Ollie Robinson claimed one as the hosts slumped to 37/3 in 18 overs and were facing the prospect of conceding first innings lead.

England, as is their tactics in this Bazball era, went about scoring at a fast pace. But they also lost wickets at regular intervals as they declared their innings at 325/9 after New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to field first.

It looked like the decision would work for the hosts as Southee sent back Zak Crawley for 4, as he produced movement on a full length, luring the firm drive that took a thick edge, to the third slip where Michael Bracewell stooped low to his left and clung on to pouch the chance.

Duckett and Ollie Pope (42 off 63 balls) rescued the visitors from the difficult situation as they took England to 117 before Ducett departed. Duckett, who struck 14 boundaries during his 68-ball stay and was threatening to score a hundred before lunch, fell short as played a shot too many and mistimed a shot to Bracewell off Blair Tickner.

Former England captain Joe Root fell to an unusual shot as his ramp shot ended in the slips as Daryl Mitchell plucked the catch off Neil Wagner.

Wagner turned out to be New Zealand's best bowler on the day as he ended with 4-82 in 16.2 overs.

Harry Brook maintained England's fast rate of scoring as he struck 89 off 81 deliveries as the Bazball tactics continued to prove successful for the visitors.

Skipper Ben Stokes (19 off 28) but Ben Foakes (38 off 56) added 99 runs for the sixth wicket to grab the initiative back as England raced to 325 off 58.2 overs before declaring their innings.

England struck 48 fours and a six and scored along at 5.57 an over, though they also lost some wickets cheaply in trying to play their attacking brand of cricket.

New Zealand's innings got off to a poor start as they lost their top order with only 31 runs on the board.

Tom Latham was out for one run off 13 balls, former skipper Kane Williamson was trapped lbw by Anderson for six and Henry Nicholls was out for r4 as New Zealand were left shell-shocked. Devon Conway held one end up with 18 runs from 54 balls and was unbeaten with Wagner at four.

Brief scores: England 325/9 decl. in 58.2 overs (Harry Brook 89, Ben Duckett 84, Ollie Pope 42; Neil Wagner 4-82, Tim Southee 2-71) v New Zealand 37/3 in 18 overs (Devon Conway 18 not out; Jimmy Anderson 2-11, Ollie Robinson 1-10).

