Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-school tournament

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) will conduct an Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament for schools within the boundaries of the Tiruvallur district. Players born on or after 01.09.2007 are eligible to participate in the event.

Application form for competing in the tournament can be collected at the TDCA office in Ambattur between Wednesday (6 pm) and Saturday (6 pm). The last date for the submission of application is February 22 (Wednesday).

For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9840482220 (K Sudhakaran) and 9444329232 (AV Loganathan).