Sting op on Chetan Sharma: Here are all the revelations made by him

These allegations, which were caught on the private channel's spy camera, could have a significant effect on the BCCI and the International Cricket Council and could mislead fans.
CHENNAI: A sting operation conducted by a channel against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Selector Chetan Sharma on Tuesday went viral all across the world. Sharma’s revelations include previously undiscovered truths such as the usage of fake fitness injections by Team India, the real cause of the argument between Virat Kohli and the former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, as well as who is in-charge of removing players from the team.

Sharma revealed that the BCCI has been purposefully ignoring the injected fitness of well-known players and that players are employing false fitness injections. The report clarified the board's dispute with Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India, and the cause of the conflict. Additionally, it revealed how well-known players utilise breaks to plot their expulsion from the squad and how influential players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya influence the Chief Selector.

