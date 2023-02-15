Ogbeche secures second place for Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad FC confirmed a second-place finish in the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 1-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. Bartholomew Ogbeche came on as a substitute and scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute as the Mariners went three successive games without a win for the first time this season, and is now only one point ahead of seventh-placed Odisha FC.
The visitor looked aggressive in the first half as it attempted eight shots but only managed to keep two of those on target. Two minutes into the game, Hyderabad FC hit the ground running after Mohammad Yasir moved into the central part of the pitch from the right flank before seeing Vishal Kaith deny his long-range effort at full stretch.
Dimitri Petratos was hunting for his ninth goal of the season when he tested Gurmeet Singh from range. The keeper palmed the striker’s effort over the bar before seeing his glancing header from the resulting corner fly wide at the far post.
Chinglensana Singh made his first appearance for Hyderabad FC after being on the sidelines for two months. The 26-year-old was caught on the wrong foot when Liston Colaco charged in before scuffing his shot during one of ATKMB’s attacking moves.
In the 79th minute, Ogbeche hopped onto the pitch, replacing Siverio. Seven minutes after coming on, the striker was picked out at the edge of the box by Herrera. Ogbeche took a touch, steadied himself and buried the winner past Kaith at the far post to clinch all three points for Hyderabad FC.
