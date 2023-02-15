Ogbeche secures second place for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad FC confirmed a second-place finish in the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 1-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. Bartholomew Ogbeche came on as a substitute and scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute as the Mariners went three successive games without a win for the first time this season, and is now only one point ahead of seventh-placed Odisha FC.