Medium pacers rattle Sea Hawks batters; Sai hits unbeaten ton

CHENNAI: Medium pacers R Silambarasan (5/21) and Rajneesh N Gurbani (5/22) bagged five wickets each as MRC ‘A’ bowled Sea Hawks CC out for a paltry 72 in its first innings and enforced the follow-on on the second day of the TNCA First Division match at the SSN College Ground here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, opener B Sai Sudharsan (181 batting off 282 balls, 16 fours) struck an unbeaten hundred to help Jolly Rovers CC take a comfortable first-innings lead over Vijay CC.