Medium pacers rattle Sea Hawks batters; Sai hits unbeaten ton

CHENNAI: Medium pacers R Silambarasan (5/21) and Rajneesh N Gurbani (5/22) bagged five wickets each as MRC ‘A’ bowled Sea Hawks CC out for a paltry 72 in its first innings and enforced the follow-on on the second day of the TNCA First Division match at the SSN College Ground here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, opener B Sai Sudharsan (181 batting off 282 balls, 16 fours) struck an unbeaten hundred to help Jolly Rovers CC take a comfortable first-innings lead over Vijay CC.
BRIEF SCORES:
At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 281 in 94.4 overs (M Affan Khader 140, Rajneesh N Gurbani 75, R Rohit 5/59, S Guru Sayee 4/55) vs Sea Hawks CC 72 in 27.4 overs (Rajneesh N Gurbani 5/22, R Silambarasan 5/21) & following-on 167/3 in 43 overs (U Vishal 65*).
At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Vijay CC 241 vs Jolly Rovers CC 435/4 in 99 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 181*, Kaushik Gandhi 68, Baba Indrajith 85, A Varun Goud 52).
At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Swaraj CC 144 & 200/9 in 65 overs (G Hemanth Kumar 61, K Om Nitin 51, Swapnil K Singh 4/73) vs Nelson SC 250 in 66.3 overs (S Karthik 45, Maan K Bafna 107, P Vidyuth 5/90, M Ashwin 4/63).
At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Grand Slam CC 206 vs Globe Trotters SC 354/7 in 115 overs (G Ajitesh 110, S Lakshay Jain 51, S Ganesh 74*, Monish Satish 62*, C Hari Nishaanth 3/31).
At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 319 in 110.1 overs (R Vivek 55, V Maaruthi Raghav 101, Rajwinder Singh 5/78) vs India Pistons CC 195/3 in 65 overs (GK Shyam 76*, Rajat Paliwal 60*).
At VB Nest: Alwarpet CC 584/6 decl. in 120 overs (R Vimal Khumar 230, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 62, Vignesh S Iyer 134, Himmat Singh 58, S Rithik Easwaran 54) vs Madras CC 181/2 in 56 overs (Tushar Raheja 91*, N Sunil Krishna 46*)
