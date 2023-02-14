R Vimal Khumar
Vimal smashes double ton

Alwarpet CC stood at a mammoth score of 414 for two against Madras CC at stumps on the opening day of the TNCA First Division match at VB Nest here on Monday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Opener R Vimal Khumar (208 batting off 247 balls, 22 fours, 5 sixes) smashed his maiden double hundred while No.3 Vignesh S Iyer (134 off 206 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes) struck a century as Alwarpet CC stood at a mammoth score of 414 for two against Madras CC at stumps on the opening day of the TNCA First Division match at VB Nest here on Monday.

BRIEF SCORES:

At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 270/8 in 88 overs (M Affan Khader 129*, Rajneesh N Gurbani 75, R Rohit 4/50, S Guru Sayee 3/53) vs Sea Hawks CC. 

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Vijay CC 241 in 78.5 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 54, Vijay Shankar 83, Jalaj Saxena 6/71, S Mohan Prasath 3/46) vs Jolly Rovers CC 47/0 in 9 overs. 

At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Swaraj CC 144 in 43.1 overs (S Aravind 54, DT Chandrasekar 5/47) vs Nelson SC 157/6 in 44 overs (S Karthik 45, Maan K Bafna 61*, M Ashwin 3/26). 

At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Grand Slam CC 206 in 70.1 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 46, Nidhish S Rajagopal 42, S Lakshay Jain 5/75, S Ajith Ram 4/78) vs Globe Trotters SC 75/4 in 25 overs (G Ajitesh 40*). 

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 270/7 in 89.5 overs (R Vivek 55, V Maaruthi Raghav 62*) vs India Pistons CC. 

At VB Nest: Alwarpet CC 414/2 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 208*, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 62, Vignesh S Iyer 134) vs Madras CC

