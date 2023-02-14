Vimal smashes double ton

BRIEF SCORES:

At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 270/8 in 88 overs (M Affan Khader 129*, Rajneesh N Gurbani 75, R Rohit 4/50, S Guru Sayee 3/53) vs Sea Hawks CC.

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Vijay CC 241 in 78.5 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 54, Vijay Shankar 83, Jalaj Saxena 6/71, S Mohan Prasath 3/46) vs Jolly Rovers CC 47/0 in 9 overs.

At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Swaraj CC 144 in 43.1 overs (S Aravind 54, DT Chandrasekar 5/47) vs Nelson SC 157/6 in 44 overs (S Karthik 45, Maan K Bafna 61*, M Ashwin 3/26).

At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Grand Slam CC 206 in 70.1 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 46, Nidhish S Rajagopal 42, S Lakshay Jain 5/75, S Ajith Ram 4/78) vs Globe Trotters SC 75/4 in 25 overs (G Ajitesh 40*).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 270/7 in 89.5 overs (R Vivek 55, V Maaruthi Raghav 62*) vs India Pistons CC.

At VB Nest: Alwarpet CC 414/2 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 208*, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 62, Vignesh S Iyer 134) vs Madras CC