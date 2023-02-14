Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test

MUMBAI: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit and has been asked to join the India squad for the second Test against Australia, to be played in New Delhi from February 17.

"Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) Honorary secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday Iyer will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Iyer had suffered a back injury ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He was not included when the squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as he had not yet recovered from the injury.

The team management had earlier decided to release pacer Jaydev Unadkat from the Test squad after the first match in Nagpur to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.