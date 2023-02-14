Capsey sets up England’s win over Ireland

PAARL: Top-order batter Alice Capsey smashed a stunning 22-ball 51 to steer England to a four-wicket win over neighbour Ireland in the Women’s T20 World Cup group match here on Monday.

Capsey, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh during the Women’s Premier League auctions on Monday, struck as many as 10 fours during her whirlwind knock that blew Ireland away and helped England notch up the win -- its second consecutive one -- with 34 balls to spare.

Chasing a paltry 106 for a win, England was 69 for 1 at the end of powerplay overs with Capsey going strong with a flurry of boundaries after opener Sophia Dunkley (4) was out cheaply in the first over.

England huffed and puffed towards the target after Capsey’s dismissal in the second ball of the seventh over. Nat Sciver-Brunt (5), who was bought for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore by Mumbai Indians in the WPL auctions, got out cheaply, so also captain Heather Knight (14) and wicketkeeper Amy Jones (12).