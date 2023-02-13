Pak registers easy win in junior men’s final in squash

CHENNAI: The India junior men’s side had to settle for silver after suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the final of the Asian Squash Junior Team Championships at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Sunday.

In the title decider between tournament top seed Pakistan and the second-seeded India, Noor Zaman defeated Krishna Mishra 3-1 (12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9) while Muhammad Hamza Khan blanked Paarth Ambani 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4) to dash the host nation’s hopes.

In the Junior Women’s summit clash, Malaysia beat Hong Kong 2-0 to finish on top of the podium. India bagged the bronze medal along with Japan after bowing out in the semi-final stage.