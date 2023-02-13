Manikandan stars in Apollo Tyres win

CHENNAI: C Manikandan (27 not out and 5/37) delivered an all-round performance as Apollo Tyres thrashed Lucas TVS by 86 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently.
After posting a mammoth score of 202 for nine on the board, Apollo Tyres bowled Lucas TVS out for 116, thanks to medium pacer Manikandan’s match-winning effort.
BRIEF SCORES:
Group A: Apollo Tyres 202/9 in 30 overs (R Abinandh 52, M Manikandan 27, C Manikandan 27*, R Bharath Krishnan 3/53) bt Lucas TVS 116 in 17.4 overs (P Dhanapal 28, C Manikandan 5/37)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android