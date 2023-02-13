Manikandan stars in Apollo Tyres win

CHENNAI: C Manikandan (27 not out and 5/37) delivered an all-round performance as Apollo Tyres thrashed Lucas TVS by 86 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently.

After posting a mammoth score of 202 for nine on the board, Apollo Tyres bowled Lucas TVS out for 116, thanks to medium pacer Manikandan’s match-winning effort.