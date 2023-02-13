Cricket-Former England captain Eoin Morgan retires from cricket

LONDON: England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket aged 36 on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career studded with short-form success. Former white-ball captain Morgan, who bowed out of the international game last June, led England to 50-over World Cup glory on home soil and the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats. "After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement on Twitter.