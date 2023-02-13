Chennaiyin ends eight-match winless streak

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC ended its winless streak that lasted eight matches with a comfortable 2-0 victory over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

After bossing possession in the first half, Chennaiyin took the lead in the 48th minute. With a quickly-taken free-kick, Julius Duker found Anirudh Thapa, whose cross was diverted into his own net by East Bengal centre-back Lalchungnunga.

CFC doubled the advantage three minutes from time via Rahim Ali, who rounded goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh and slotted the ball home.

Following the result, Chennaiyin remains eighth on the table with 21 points from 18 matches while East Bengal is ninth with 16 points off 18 games.