Women's IPL auction 2023 Live: Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 cr

Key Figures of Auction
Teams: 5
Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz
Minimum Salary Mandatory: Rs 9 crore
Maximum Salary purse/team: Rs 12 crore
Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15
Maximum Squad Strength: 18
Maximum India players in squad: 12
Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6
Total number of players available: 409
Indian players for auction: 246
Foreign players from Full members: 155
Players from Associate Nations: 8
Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar
Nb: A team can field five foreign players in playing XI if the fifth player is from Associate nation.
