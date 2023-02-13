Sports

Women's IPL auction 2023 Live: Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 cr

Prolific batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur & teen sensation Shafali Verma are expected to spark bidding wars when they go under the hammer during the inaugural Women's Premier League auction, here on Monday. The five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz -- will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409. Check this space for live updates: