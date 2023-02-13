Sports

Women's IPL auction 2023 Live: Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 cr

Prolific batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur & teen sensation Shafali Verma are expected to spark bidding wars when they go under the hammer during the inaugural Women's Premier League auction, here on Monday. The five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz -- will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409. Check this space for live updates:
Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh PTI
Online Desk

Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore.

Deepti Sharma is sold to UP Warriorz

Jahanara Alam and Megan Schutt goes unsold.

Ellyse Perry is sold to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Sophie Ecclestone sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore.

Australia's all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur sold to MI for Rs 1.8 crore.

West Indian Hayley Matthews goes unsold.

Sophie Devine is sold to RCB for Rs 50 lakh

Smriti Mandhana is sold to RCB at Rs 3.4 crore

Key Figures of Auction

Teams: 5

Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz

Minimum Salary Mandatory: Rs 9 crore

Maximum Salary purse/team: Rs 12 crore

Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15

Maximum Squad Strength: 18

Maximum India players in squad: 12

Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6

Total number of players available: 409

Indian players for auction: 246

Foreign players from Full members: 155

Players from Associate Nations: 8

Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar

Nb: A team can field five foreign players in playing XI if the fifth player is from Associate nation.

Welcome to the WPL 2023 Player Auction.

