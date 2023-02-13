Always enjoy coming to India, says Borg

CHENNAI: Tennis icon Bjorn Borg could barely hide his excitement when asked about visiting India after two decades, emphasising that he was “happy” to come back to this land.

The 11-time Grand Slam winner expressed his love for India during a Chennai Open Challenger press conference, in which he was the chief guest.

The 66-year-old Bjorn is accompanying his son Leo Borg, who has received a singles main draw wildcard entry for the challenger tournament.

While addressing the media on Sunday, Bjorn also spoke about the recipe for success at the top level, captaining a team of legends at the Laver Cup and more.