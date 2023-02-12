India men’s team in final; women’s side falters in semis
CHENNAI: The India men’s team advanced to the final while the women’s side faltered in the semi-final hurdle at the HCL SRFI 21st Asian Squash Junior Team Championships at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Saturday.
The second-seeded India edged out South Korea 2-1 in a Junior Men’s semi-final to set up a title decider with arch-rival and top seed Pakistan, which crushed Malaysia 3-0 in its last-four match. In Junior Women, India went down 1-2 to Malaysia, despite the best efforts of its top-ranked player and teenage sensation Anahat Singh. In the summit contest, Malaysia will face Hong Kong that pipped Japan 2-1 in its semi-final match.
RESULTS: Semi-finals: Junior Men: South Korea lost to India 1-2 (Jooyoung Na lost to Krishna Mishra 10-12, 9-11, 8-11; Kun Kim bt Shaurya Bawa 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Seojin Oh lost to Paarth Ambani 9-11, 5-11, 4-11); Pakistan bt Malaysia 3-0 (Noor Zaman bt Harith Danial Bin Jefri 13-11, 11-6, 11-6; Muhammad Ashab Irfan bt Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza Khan bt Low Wa Sern – match not played). Junior Women: Malaysia bt India 2-1 (Aira Binti Azman lost to Anahat Singh 9-11, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11; Whitney Isabelle Anak Wilson bt Yuvna Gupta 13-11, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7; Yasshmita Jadishkumar bt R Pooja Arthi 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 15-13); Japan lost to Hong Kong 1-2 (Akari Midorikawa bt Wai Sze Wing 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6; Mahiro Nishio lost to Leung Ka Huen 9-11, 5-11, 2-11; Kurumi Takahashi lost to Tse Yee Lam Toby 12-14, 11-9, 5-11, 5-11)
FINAL LINE-UP: Junior Men: India vs Pakistan. Junior Women: Malaysia vs Hong Kong
