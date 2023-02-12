India men’s team in final; women’s side falters in semis

The second-seeded India edged out South Korea 2-1 in a Junior Men’s semi-final to set up a title decider with arch-rival and top seed Pakistan, which crushed Malaysia 3-0 in its last-four match. In Junior Women, India went down 1-2 to Malaysia, despite the best efforts of its top-ranked player and teenage sensation Anahat Singh. In the summit contest, Malaysia will face Hong Kong that pipped Japan 2-1 in its semi-final match.