Bengaluru makes it six wins in a row

Blasters kept more of the ball, but the ‘Blues’ fired more shots at goal and eventually drew first blood just after the half-hour mark. Hernandez was the provider as he slid a clever ball through to Krishna down the right flank. Under pressure from Ruivah Hormipam, the Fijian outmuscled the defender and made his way into the box before slotting the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill at the near post from a tight angle.