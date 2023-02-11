Jackson, Vasavada help Saurashtra dominate Karnataka with hundreds

Resuming its innings at 76 for two, Saurashtra did not have a good start since it lost opener Harvik Desai (33), who was trapped leg before wicket by pacer Vasuki Koushik (1/65). But, a turnaround followed as Jackson and Vasavada joined forces to build a match-influencing partnership. The pairing displayed classical Test-match temperament, defending the good balls but not hesitating to dispatch the bad deliveries to the boundary.