Jackson, Vasavada help Saurashtra dominate Karnataka with hundreds
BENGALURU: Sheldon Jackson and skipper Arpit Vasavada struck a century each as Saurashtra turned the tables on Karnataka, posting 364 for four in its first innings while replying to the opposition’s 407 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Friday.
Jackson, who began on his overnight score of 27, scored 160 off 245 balls and decorated his knock with 23 fours and two sixes while Vasavada remained unbeaten on 112 (219 balls, 15 fours) as the duo shared a mammoth 232 runs for the fourth wicket to put Saurashtra on top. Giving Vasavada company at the crease at stumps was Chirag Jani (19 not out).
Resuming its innings at 76 for two, Saurashtra did not have a good start since it lost opener Harvik Desai (33), who was trapped leg before wicket by pacer Vasuki Koushik (1/65). But, a turnaround followed as Jackson and Vasavada joined forces to build a match-influencing partnership. The pairing displayed classical Test-match temperament, defending the good balls but not hesitating to dispatch the bad deliveries to the boundary.
But, off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1/69) finally broke the partnership in the 98th over, trapping Jackson in front of the wicket. By then, it was too late as Saurashtra had undone the hard work of Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal, who had scored 249.
Bengal in driver’s seat
Bengal pacer Akash Deep bowled a match-changing spell en route to a five-wicket haul, putting his team in the driver’s seat against Madhya Pradesh.
Akash Deep (5/42) stopped Madhya Pradesh’s recovery act that was led by overnight batter Saransh Jain (65 off 169 balls, 5 fours), scalping two wickets in as many balls. He bagged his fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket by dismissing Avesh Khan (0), before Madhya Pradesh was bowled out for a paltry 170.
Bengal secured a huge first-innings lead of 268 runs, but its skipper Manoj Tiwary did not enforce follow-on. Bengal ended the third day on 59 for two, with an overall lead of 327 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: Karnataka 407 vs Saurashtra 364/4 in 112 overs (S Jackson 160, A Vasavada 112*); Bengal 438 & 59/2 in 29 overs vs Madhya Pradesh 170 in 79 overs (S Jain 65, S Sharma 44*, Akash Deep 5/42)
