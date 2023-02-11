India junior women’s team in semis

Following its easy victory over Singapore, India (2 points from 3 matches) finished second in Group B, behind Hong Kong (3 points from 3 matches), to set up a last-four meeting with Group A topper Malaysia. Meanwhile, in Junior Men, India (4 points from 4 matches) ended the group stage (B) with a 100 per cent record with a 2-1 triumph over Malaysia and will meet South Korea in the semi-finals.