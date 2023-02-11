India junior women’s team in semis
CHENNAI: The India junior women’s team progressed to the semi-finals of the HCL SRFI 21st Asian Squash Team Championships with a 3-0 win over Singapore in its third and final group match at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Thursday.
Following its easy victory over Singapore, India (2 points from 3 matches) finished second in Group B, behind Hong Kong (3 points from 3 matches), to set up a last-four meeting with Group A topper Malaysia. Meanwhile, in Junior Men, India (4 points from 4 matches) ended the group stage (B) with a 100 per cent record with a 2-1 triumph over Malaysia and will meet South Korea in the semi-finals.
RESULTS (INDIA TEAMS ONLY): Group stage: Junior Men: B: India bt Malaysia 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Harith Danial Bin Jefri 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 4-11; Shaurya Bawa bt Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-8, 11-8, 11-9; Paarth Ambani bt Low Wa Sern 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 3-11, 11-4). Junior Women: B: India bt Singapore 3-0 (Anahat Singh bt Lee Zi Fang 11-1, 11-1, 11-2; Yuvna Gupta bt Ong Zhe Sim 9-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-3; R Pooja Arthi bt Au Yeong Wai Iynn 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6
SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP: Junior Men: India vs South Korea; Pakistan vs Malaysia. Junior Women: India vs Malaysia; Hong Kong vs Japan
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android