Bagan, Jamshedpur play out 0-0 draw

JAMSHEDPUR: ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday. Mohun Bagan attempted a total of 26 shots, but could not get past the Jamshedpur defence. ATKMB is fourth on the table with 28 points from 17 matches while JFC is 10th with 13 points off 18 games.