Action during the Junior Men clash between India and Japan
Action during the Junior Men clash between India and JapanFile
Sports

Asian Team Squash: India Junior Men’s side sails into semi-finals

Meanwhile, in Junior Women Group B, India, seeded third, suffered its first defeat as it went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: India progressed to the HCL SRFI 21st Asian Squash Team Championships Junior Men semi-finals with its third consecutive group stage victory at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Thursday.

In Group B, the second-seeded India team, which had comfortably defeated Singapore and Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, crushed Japan 3-0 to qualify for the last-four stage alongside Malaysia. Group leader India (3 points from 3 matches) and the second-placed Malaysia (3 points from 3 matches) will fight for the top spot in the pool when the unbeaten sides meet each other on Friday in their final first-round match. Meanwhile, in Junior Women Group B, India, seeded third, suffered its first defeat as it went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.

RESULTS (INDIA TEAMS ONLY): Group stage: Junior Men: B: India bt Japan 3-0 (Shaurya Bawa bt Kosei Toki 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Paarth Ambani bt Renshi Makino 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Krishna Mishra bt Yujin Ikeda 15-13, 11-6, 11-7). Junior Women: B: Hong Kong bt India 2-1 (Leung Ka Huen bt Yuvna Gupta 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8; Tse Yee Lam Toby bt R Pooja Arthi 11-8, 13-11, 11-5; Wai Sze Wing lost to Anahat Singh 5-11, 8-11, 2-11)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Triathlon Academy
Indian Squash
Asian Team Squash
India Junior Men
HCL SRFI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in