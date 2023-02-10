Asian Team Squash: India Junior Men’s side sails into semi-finals

In Group B, the second-seeded India team, which had comfortably defeated Singapore and Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, crushed Japan 3-0 to qualify for the last-four stage alongside Malaysia. Group leader India (3 points from 3 matches) and the second-placed Malaysia (3 points from 3 matches) will fight for the top spot in the pool when the unbeaten sides meet each other on Friday in their final first-round match. Meanwhile, in Junior Women Group B, India, seeded third, suffered its first defeat as it went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.