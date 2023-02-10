Asian Team Squash: India Junior Men’s side sails into semi-finals
CHENNAI: India progressed to the HCL SRFI 21st Asian Squash Team Championships Junior Men semi-finals with its third consecutive group stage victory at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Thursday.
In Group B, the second-seeded India team, which had comfortably defeated Singapore and Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, crushed Japan 3-0 to qualify for the last-four stage alongside Malaysia. Group leader India (3 points from 3 matches) and the second-placed Malaysia (3 points from 3 matches) will fight for the top spot in the pool when the unbeaten sides meet each other on Friday in their final first-round match. Meanwhile, in Junior Women Group B, India, seeded third, suffered its first defeat as it went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.
RESULTS (INDIA TEAMS ONLY): Group stage: Junior Men: B: India bt Japan 3-0 (Shaurya Bawa bt Kosei Toki 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Paarth Ambani bt Renshi Makino 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Krishna Mishra bt Yujin Ikeda 15-13, 11-6, 11-7). Junior Women: B: Hong Kong bt India 2-1 (Leung Ka Huen bt Yuvna Gupta 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8; Tse Yee Lam Toby bt R Pooja Arthi 11-8, 13-11, 11-5; Wai Sze Wing lost to Anahat Singh 5-11, 8-11, 2-11)
