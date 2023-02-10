5 young stars who are set to take Women's T20 World Cup by storm

CAPE TOWN: Since Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, many of cricket’s most famous players have remained active, but during that same year, a number of promising young players have also developed and are now poised to ascend to the top levels of the sport.

We take a look at 5 players who have what it takes to make a serious splash at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.