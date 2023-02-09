TN match ends in thrilling draw

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand’s Col. CK Nayudu U-25 Trophy for men in Group C ended in a thrilling draw with host TN making a good fist of its target of 106 in 9 overs. When play ended, TN was 84 for 4 with S Aravind scoring 51 (28b, 3x4, 4x6). Earlier, Jharkhand was bowled out for 204 in its second innings with spinner M Siddharth taking four for 82.