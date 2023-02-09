TN match ends in thrilling draw
TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand’s Col. CK Nayudu U-25 Trophy for men in Group C ended in a thrilling draw with host TN making a good fist of its target of 106 in 9 overs. When play ended, TN was 84 for 4 with S Aravind scoring 51 (28b, 3x4, 4x6). Earlier, Jharkhand was bowled out for 204 in its second innings with spinner M Siddharth taking four for 82.
Brief scores: Jharkhand 316 & 204 in 77.1 overs (Vikas Vishal 65, Sharandeep Singh 51, M Siddharth 4/82, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/60, S Mohan Prasath 2/31) drew with Tamil Nadu 415 in 146.3 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 116, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 63, S Lokeshwar 126, M Siddharth 36, Aditya Singh 3/78, Manishi 2/133, Raunak Kumar 2/48) & 84/4 nine overs (S Aravind 51, S Rithik Easwaran 27*).
Points: Tamil Nadu 3 (18 in 6 Games); Jharkhand 1 (14 in 5 Games)
