East Bengal, NorthEast share points in goalfest

KOLKATA: NorthEast United FC pocketed its first points on the road this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) after an exhilarating 3-3 draw with East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Wednesday. Cleiton Silva launched himself to the top of the goal-scoring charts after bagging a brace, while Jake Jervis opened his ISL account with a spectacular equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Goals from Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS and substitute Imran Khan handed the Highlanders its first away point. The Highlanders was chasing the game as early as the 10th minute, when Jerry Lalrinzuala got a cross in to find Silva, who got ahead of Mashoor Shereef and headed the opening goal at the near post.

At the half-hour mark, a stunning effort from Parthib levelled the scores. Tondoba’s cross from the left flank picked up a deflection on its way to him at the edge of the box. Parthib took a touch, adjusted his footing and smashed it into the top-right corner.