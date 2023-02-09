Asian Junior Team Squash: India has field day
CHENNAI: The India teams enjoyed a field day in the HCL SRFI 21st Asian Squash Junior Team Championships at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Wednesday.
On the opening day of the championships, the India junior men’s team posted back-to-back victories while the junior women’s side began its campaign on a positive note. In Junior Men Group B, India, seeded second, notched up identical 3-0 wins over Singapore and Chinese Taipei without breaking a sweat. In Junior Women Group B, the third-seeded India team got the better of Sri Lanka 3-0 in a lop-sided contest.
RESULTS (ONLY INDIA TEAMS): Group stage: Junior Men: B: India bt Singapore 3-0 (Paarth Ambani bt Benjamin Koh Kai Foo 11-2, 11-5, 11-7; Shaurya Bawa bt Mark Lee Hong Yi 11-2, 11-6, 11-1; Krishna Mishra bt Ethan Chua Jie Fan 11-4, 11-3, 11-2); India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Paarth Ambani bt Pan Hong-Rui 11-3, 11-1, 11-3; Shaurya Bawa bt Li Zong-Han 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Krishna Mishra bt Pan Yi-An 11-1, 11-3, 11-2). Junior Women: B: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (R Pooja Arthi bt Anargi Perera 11-0, 12-10, 11-5; Yuvna Gupta bt Ranliya Wood 11-8, 11-4, 11-2, Anahat Singh bt Chanithma Sinaly 11-6, 11-3, 11-2)
