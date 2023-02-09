Asian Junior Team Squash: India has field day

On the opening day of the championships, the India junior men’s team posted back-to-back victories while the junior women’s side began its campaign on a positive note. In Junior Men Group B, India, seeded second, notched up identical 3-0 wins over Singapore and Chinese Taipei without breaking a sweat. In Junior Women Group B, the third-seeded India team got the better of Sri Lanka 3-0 in a lop-sided contest.