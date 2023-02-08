Thiruvallur cricket: Mathan, Anritha impress
CHENNAI: B Mathan Khumar (104 off 77 balls, 16 fours) struck a match-winning century as Wheels India Ltd thrashed Ordnance Clothing Factory by 126 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B game that was hosted recently.
Meanwhile, in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone A match, leg-spinner SK Anritha (4/15) scalped four wickets to help Frankworrell CC defeat CP RC by two wickets.
BRIEF SCORES: Thiruvallur DCA League Championship:
Fourth Division: Zone A: CP RC 126 in 26.1 overs (Mohammed Yusuf 31, SK Anritha 4/15, S Siva Kumar 3/32) lost to Frankworrell CC 128/8 in 29.4 overs (R Tamil Azhagan 26, L Nithish Kumar 31, M Ramachandran 38*, V Thendral 3/26).
Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy:
Group A: Air Force Station 118 in 20.5 overs (Adarsh Rai 47, M Ramesh 3/29, R Bharath Krishnan 3/44) lost to Lucas TVS 121/5 in 16.3 overs (TSR Venkateswara 51, S Nagaraj Kumar 25); Ashok Leyland 108 in 26.4 overs (K Mathan 3/41, Muthu Vasanth Vel 3/14) lost to Apollo Tyres 110/3 in 14.2 overs (V Naveen Raj 49, K Mathan 26*, D Krishna Kumar 3/51).
Group B: Wheels India Ltd 260/5 in 30 overs (B Mathan Khumar 104, K Padmanabhan 91) bt Ordnance Clothing Factory 134/9 in 30 overs (MS Sudheesh 33, KN Karthick 29, KR Koushik Sreenivas 4/40)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android