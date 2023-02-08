Thiruvallur cricket: Mathan, Anritha impress

CHENNAI: B Mathan Khumar (104 off 77 balls, 16 fours) struck a match-winning century as Wheels India Ltd thrashed Ordnance Clothing Factory by 126 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B game that was hosted recently.

Meanwhile, in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone A match, leg-spinner SK Anritha (4/15) scalped four wickets to help Frankworrell CC defeat CP RC by two wickets.