Star-studded field for WTT Star Contender Goa

PANAJI: Reigning Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng from China will be among a galaxy of stars to visit India for the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa, which will be held from February 27 to March 5. The 34-year-old Ma, widely regarded as the best to have ever played the sport, will have his countryman and rival Fan Zhendong, the current world champion and World No.1, for company in men’s singles.

Veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the Indian challenge. Among other leading lights of the men’s game, World No.4 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan and World No.6 Truls Moregardh of Sweden, World No.8 Lin Yun-Ju from Chinese Taipei and World No.9 Darko Jorgic from Slovenia will be seen in action.

In the women’s section, besides Chen, her countrywoman and World No.1 Sun Yingsha has confirmed participation along with World No.5 Hina Hayata of Japan, World No.8 Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan, World No.9 Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong and World No.10 Ying Han of Germany.