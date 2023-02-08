India batters test themselves against nine slow bowlers

On Tuesday, the India team had as many as nine specialist spinners – four in the main squad and five from domestic and India A combined – helping the batters out. While Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowled as usual, off-spinners Pulkit Narang and Jayant Yadav along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore and Saurabh Kumar did the bulk of the job.