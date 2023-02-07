Football: Four things we learned about Spain's La Liga over

Xavi has a lot of work to do



FC Barcelona won their first game under Xavi Hernandez on Saturday night with a 1-0 victory over Espanyol, but nobody who saw the game can be under any illusions that the return of the former midfielder is going to be a quick fix.

Xavi showed faith in youth, with three teenagers in his starting 11, and in the first half, his side looked to be aggressive and pressed their rivals high up the field.

However, in the second half they lost their shape and although a very questionable penalty gave them the win, with a bit more luck in front of goal Espanyol would have taken something from the game. The injuries don't help, but Xavi has a lot of work to do.