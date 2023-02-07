CFC looks to keep play-off hopes alive

Although odds are against Chennaiyin, its head coach Thomas Brdaric, in the pre-match press conference on Monday, said that his team would give it all until the end. “Of course, we are motivated all the time. We are learning as a team this season in order to have a strong future. We need competition [like the upcoming match against Kerala] for experience. In the next four matches, we will try our best to reach sixth place,” said Brdaric, for whom attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati will be a key man.