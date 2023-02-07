CFC looks to keep play-off hopes alive
CHENNAI: An out-of-form Chennaiyin FC will look to keep its faint Indian Super League 2022-23 play-off hopes alive when it faces southern rival Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday.
Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with 18 points from 16 matches, seven points adrift of Bengaluru FC that currently occupies the sixth and final qualification slot. Kerala, which has suffered three defeats in its last four matches, is third with 28 points from 16 games.
With the play-offs not far away, time is running out for CFC that is on a seven-match winless streak, during which it has collected only five points.
Although odds are against Chennaiyin, its head coach Thomas Brdaric, in the pre-match press conference on Monday, said that his team would give it all until the end. “Of course, we are motivated all the time. We are learning as a team this season in order to have a strong future. We need competition [like the upcoming match against Kerala] for experience. In the next four matches, we will try our best to reach sixth place,” said Brdaric, for whom attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati will be a key man.
Talking about the Dutchman, who has scored eight goals and assisted four times, Brdaric said: “He is a very important player. We need him in our game. I am looking forward to… that he is healthy and can help the team. He is motivated all the time. I am proud to have such players in the team. He will help us pursue our targets.”
Meanwhile, Blasters, which is on the verge of progressing to the play-offs, would hope to bring stability to its campaign. KBFC scored only three goals in its last four matches, all via Dimitrios Diamantakos, and would be keen to improve in that department.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android