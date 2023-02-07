Aus batters must be proactive: Chappell

NAGPUR: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said that the visiting team’s batters must be proactive against India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “Why is Ashwin likely to be the [biggest] threat? Because he is a smart cricketer. Ashwin will always be a problem. Now, if you let him bowl the way he wants to bowl, you are in trouble. He will be a threat to Australia throughout. They (the batters) have got to be proactive,” Chappell said in an interaction organised by Star Sports.

“You got to be thinking about being proactive. If you are not dictating terms, then you are in trouble. You have to get singles and rotate the strike. He (Ashwin) then has to change [his strategy against] whom he is bowling to,” added Chappell.