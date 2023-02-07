Ashwin’s form could decide the outcome of the series: Shastri
NAGPUR: Ravichandran Ashwin’s form could decide the fate of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, opined former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who does not want the team’s premier spinner to “over plan” against Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series.
Shastri, under whose tutelage India won back-to-back Test series in Australia, has no hesitation in naming Kuldeep Yadav as his choice for the third spinner’s slot while keeping Suryakumar Yadav as a potent middle-order X factor.
“Ashwin, you do not want him to over plan. He is good enough to stick to his plans as he is a real crucial player here (in India). His form might decide the series. Ashwin comes as a package, he will get you important runs as well,” Shastri said during an interaction that was organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
“If Ashwin is on fire, he might decide the outcome of the series. He is world-class in most conditions but in Indian conditions, he is lethal. If the ball starts spinning and there is enough bite off the surface, he will trouble most batters. So, you do not want Ashwin to over-think and try too many things. Just keep it (ball) there and let the pitch do the rest because as it is, it (track) does enough in India,” Shastri added.
When asked who he would prefer as the third spinner in the playing eleven, Shastri replied: “As far as the third spinner is concerned, I would like to see Kuldeep play straightaway. [Ravindra] Jadeja and Axar [Patel] are pretty similar bowlers. Kuldeep is different. If you lose the toss on Day 1, you need someone who will give it a rip. If anyone spins it on Day 1, it will be Kuldeep. If the track does not have too much on offer, then Kuldeep can come into play.”
He also gave another important reason to include Kuldeep. “As the game progresses, with the fast bowlers that the Australians have, the rough created on both sides of the track will come into play. So, wrist spinners can get the ball to turn back in and out, both ways.”
‘Tough choice between SKY and Gill’
Shastri said that India should keep its ‘first 12’ ready with Shubman Gill in the scheme of things and then decide looking at the nature of the track. He does not want Suryakumar to be ruled out from the playing eleven as a quick 40 on a rank turner from him could be a potential game-changer.
“Tough choice. You have to pick the best player for that position (No.5). Surya is one player who will be proactive and look to rotate the strike. If you want to do well in India, you have got to rotate the strike and not let the bowlers bowl maidens at you. Blocking will not help. A quick 30 or 40 could decide the fate of the match. He (Surya) can get [the runs] quickly and disrupt the opposition,” Shastri, a veteran of 80 Tests, said.
