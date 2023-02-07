A look at Virat Kohli's monstrous 2014-15 tour to Australia

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli loves playing against Australia and he has numbers to back it up. In 20 Tests and 36 innings, Virat has scored 1,682 runs against the mighty Aussies at an average of 48.05.

He has scored seven tons and five fifties against the Aussies with the best score of 169. With the first Test against Australia from February 9 onwards, let us look at Virat's monstrous run in Australia back in 2014-15.