A look at Virat Kohli's monstrous 2014-15 tour to Australia

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli loves playing against Australia and he has numbers to back it up. In 20 Tests and 36 innings, Virat has scored 1,682 runs against the mighty Aussies at an average of 48.05.
He has scored seven tons and five fifties against the Aussies with the best score of 169. With the first Test against Australia from February 9 onwards, let us look at Virat's monstrous run in Australia back in 2014-15.
1st Test, Adelaide
In the first Test, Virat Kohli scored centuries in both innings. In the first innings, he scored 115. In the chase of 364 runs, Virat toyed with ruthless Aussie bowlers like Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon etc and scored 141. But lack of support from the other end meant India fell 48 runs short of a win.
2nd Test, Brisbane
Virat failed to replicate his first Test heroics and could score only 19 and 1 in the second Test at Brisbane. Australia won that Test by four wickets.
3rd Test, Melbourne
In the third Test, Virat's heroics helped India earn a draw. He scored a magnificent 169-run knock in the first innings and followed it with a knock of 54 in the second.
4th Test, Sydney
The final Test at SCG was also a draw. After MS Dhoni's retirement after the third Test, Virat announced himself as a captain with knocks of 147 and 46.
A look at Virat's final statistics
Kohli ended the series with 692 runs in four matches, eight innings at an average of 86.50 and four tons and one fifty, with the best score of 169. In 13 matches in Australia, he has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08. In 25 innings, he has scored six tons and four fifties with a best score of 169.
