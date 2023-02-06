Need at least seven points more to reach playoffs: Josep Gombau

"I think it's a very important game. There are just four games left in the season and we are playing at home against a team that is close to us on the table. They won their last two matches. So, for us, it's like a final. If we want to be in playoffs, it's important we get the result," Gombau said during the pre-match press conference.

"FC Goa are doing very well. They have a good squad and play good football. Both teams will be under a lot of pressure to get the result. This is the kind of game that you need to get a result in if you want to progress. It will be an equal game. We have the right mentality for this game," he added.

Reflecting back on his first season at the club in the second spell, Gombau feels his team are on track to achieve their objectives and feels are building a strong foundation for the future.

"When I came to the club, it was my first year in the project after a gap. I expected to fight for a place in the playoffs and this is what we are doing. I didn't expect to qualify with four games to spare," he said.