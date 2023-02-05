Sivasakthi wins the Emerging Player of the Month award for Jan 2023

MUMBAI: Bengaluru FC striker Sivasakthi Narayanan has been awarded the Emerging Player of the Month for January 2023 for his spectacular performances across his sides four wins in January.

The youngster was a pivotal figure in each of the Blues' four wins, registering four goals and one assist in the process. Sivasakthi fought his way into the starting lineup under head coach Simon Grayson and since then, has been reaping rewards with his goal contributions.

Currently, on a four-game winning streak, his side has leapfrogged into the sixth position, in contention for the playoffs berth alongside Odisha FC who share the same number of points.