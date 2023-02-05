Mumbai City maintains seven-point lead at the top

In the second half, it was initially Mumbai City which created chances that Hyderabad was able to stop. The visitor found its first big opening in the 65th minute to find the equaliser. Against the run of play, holding midfielder Hitesh Sharma saw a space to run into, between the defenders on their left side. Mohammad Yasir played him in from the wing and the young midfielder kept his cool to lift the ball into a narrow opening at the near post.