Karnataka registers innings win to enter semi-finals

Set a target of 245 to win the quarterfinal match, MP was 58 for no loss on Thursday and it knocked off the remaining 187 runs in 61 overs on Friday to win the match with a day to spare. The heroic efforts of Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari who batted one-handed in both its innings after a wrist injury went in vain as his team could not stop MP from reaching 245 for 5 in 77 overs.