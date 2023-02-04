ILT20: I am used to jumping into tournaments, says Adam Zampa

DUBAI: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, a white-ball expert, is a globe-tottering itinerant cricketer who plays for franchises all over the World and has made traversing from one tournament to another a habit.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, a white-ball expert, is a globe-tottering itinerant cricketer who plays for franchises all over the World and has made traversing from one tournament to another a habit.

Zampa was brought into their side by Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 for their game against Desert Vipers in Dubai on January 28 and made an immediate impact by bagging two Player of the Match performances in three games.