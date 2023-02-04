Sports

ILT20: I am used to jumping into tournaments, says Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, a white-ball expert, is a globe-tottering itinerant cricketer who plays for franchises all over the World and has made traversing from one tournament to another a habit.
Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa
IANS

DUBAI: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, a white-ball expert, is a globe-tottering itinerant cricketer who plays for franchises all over the World and has made traversing from one tournament to another a habit.

Zampa was brought into their side by Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 for their game against Desert Vipers in Dubai on January 28 and made an immediate impact by bagging two Player of the Match performances in three games.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, a white-ball expert, is a globe-tottering itinerant cricketer who plays for franchises all over the World and has made traversing from one tournament to another a habit.

Zampa was brought into their side by Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 for their game against Desert Vipers in Dubai on January 28 and made an immediate impact by bagging two Player of the Match performances in three games.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Adam Zampa
ILT20
Dubai Capitals
Desert Vipers
DP World ILT20
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in