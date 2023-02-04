Coach Ashan retained by Thalaivas, to be in charge until 2025

Ashan wants his team to continue playing a brand of kabaddi that is both effective and attractive. “Every coach [in Pro Kabaddi] will say that he wants to win the trophy. But, my thought is different. I want my players to have sound technique and good coordination. My team will present an attractive game to spectators. If we play with discipline and stay together, we will get gold or silver [in the upcoming season].” Ashan also confirmed that Anup Singh would stay at Thalaivas as assistant coach.