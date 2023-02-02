Tamil Nadu out of Senior Women tourney in last-16

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowed out of the Senior Women One Day Trophy in the pre-quarterfinal stage after it suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Railways in Ranchi on Wednesday. Opting to field first in the last-16 contest, Railways bundled Tamil Nadu out for a paltry score of 115, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Arundathi Reddy (4/30). In the second essay, Railways knocked off the runs with almost 23 overs to spare.