Tamil Nadu out of Senior Women tourney in last-16

Opting to field first in the last-16 contest, Railways bundled Tamil Nadu out for a paltry score of 115, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Arundathi Reddy (4/30).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowed out of the Senior Women One Day Trophy in the pre-quarterfinal stage after it suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Railways in Ranchi on Wednesday. Opting to field first in the last-16 contest, Railways bundled Tamil Nadu out for a paltry score of 115, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Arundathi Reddy (4/30). In the second essay, Railways knocked off the runs with almost 23 overs to spare.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 115 in 45.2 overs (MS Shailaja 31, Arundathi Reddy 4/30, Kshama Singh 2/25) lost to Railways 119/2 in 27.2 overs (Renuka Chaudhari 27, Mona Meshram 37*)

