Play-off hopes fading, Chennaiyin keen to turn on the heat

Brdaric stressed that Chennaiyin would have to produce a high-pressing game to stop the visitor from punishing the host. “Odisha too wants to be in the play-offs. It was in the top-six all the time. It has come (dropped) down now and is under pressure. The job [of stopping Odisha’s attack] looks tough. It will be a good challenge,” Brdaric said of Josep Gombau’s team that is seventh in the standings with 22 points off 15 matches.